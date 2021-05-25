Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC signs agreement with OML 118 operators to unlock '$10 billion investment'
The Cable  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed an agreement with oil mining lease (OML) 118 partners to unlock $10 billion investment in the nation's deepwater resources.

12 hours ago
