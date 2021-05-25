Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Safaree Samuels After Pregnancy Announcement
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Erica Mena has filed for divorce from her husband Safaree Samuels barely a few weeks after the couple announced that they were expecting their second child together.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pregnant Erica Mena files for divorce from Safaree less than two years after wedding Linda Ikeji Blog:
Pregnant Erica Mena files for divorce from Safaree less than two years after wedding
American rapper Safaree and wife Erica Mena file for divorce Pulse Nigeria:
American rapper Safaree and wife Erica Mena file for divorce
Safaree and Erica Mena file for divorce Lailas News:
Safaree and Erica Mena file for divorce
Erica Mena Files to Divorce Safaree Republican Nigeria:
Erica Mena Files to Divorce Safaree
Safaree and Erica Mena file for Divorce Luci Post:
Safaree and Erica Mena file for Divorce
Safaree and Erica Mena file for divorce after almost two years EE Live:
Safaree and Erica Mena file for divorce after almost two years


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 4 hours ago
3 Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Will Remain One Despite Challenges — Edwin Clark - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 37 New Infections, Total Now 166,098 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
8 Lagos to host African Athletics Championships -- after Algiers backed out - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Regina Daniels' mum reportedly weds young lover as cute photos emerge online - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Mixed reactions as actress Yvonne Nelson says heartfelt prayer for Africa - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info