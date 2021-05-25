Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Regina Daniels' mum reportedly weds young lover as cute photos emerge online
Legit  - Regina Daniels' mum reportedly wedded her young lover in Delta state as photos from the event were posted online. Regina reportedly did not attend the ceremony.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ned Nwoko Yaba Left Online:
Ned Nwoko's Mother in-law Rita Daniels, Reportedly Weds Young Lover (Photos)
Regina Daniels’ Mum Rita Daniels ‘Weds’ Her Young Lover KOKO TV Nigeria:
Regina Daniels’ Mum Rita Daniels ‘Weds’ Her Young Lover
Regina Daniels Gist Reel:
Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels weds her young lover
Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels weds her young lover Republican Nigeria:
Regina Daniels’ mother, Rita Daniels weds her young lover
Ned Nwoko’s Mother in-law Rita Daniels, Reportedly Weds Young Lover (Photos) Naija Parrot:
Ned Nwoko’s Mother in-law Rita Daniels, Reportedly Weds Young Lover (Photos)
‘She gave her daughter to an old man, and married young man’ Nigerians drag Rita Daniels over her secret wedding Kemi Filani Blog:
‘She gave her daughter to an old man, and married young man’ Nigerians drag Rita Daniels over her secret wedding


   More Picks
1 Mavin boss Don Jazzy says Wizkid is his African Artist of the Decade - Legit, 14 hours ago
2 French fashion tycoon, Bernard Arnault overtakes Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man after his net worth climbs to $186 billion - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Police arrest Ahmad Isah, Brekete Family host, 'for slapping child abuser’ - The Cable, 11 hours ago
4 Traffic congestion as petrol tanker explodes in Lagos - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 “14 In Lagos, 11 In Gombe” – Nigeria Confirms 42 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,061 - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
6 Jubilation as Super Eagles striker wins footballer of the year and golden boot awards in top European league - Legit, 13 hours ago
7 "Speak up, believe in yourself" - Nkechi Blessing’s politician boyfriend reacts to her suspension from Nollywood - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
9 CBN retains benchmark interest rate - Premium Times, 8 hours ago
10 Hansi Flick to succeed Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020 - CoreTV News - Core TV News, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info