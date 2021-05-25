Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sultan challanges FG to disclose reality of recovered looted funds
News photo National Accord  - BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto- The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111 has challanged the [...]

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are – Sultan Of Sokoto Tells FG Naija Loaded:
Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are – Sultan Of Sokoto Tells FG
Sultan To FG: Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are The Nigeria Lawyer:
Sultan To FG: Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are
Sultan To FG: Explain To Nigerians Where Recovered Loots Are News Break:
Sultan To FG: Explain To Nigerians Where Recovered Loots Are
Tell us where recovered loots are -- Sultan of Sokoto to FG Instablog 9ja:
Tell us where recovered loots are -- Sultan of Sokoto to FG
”Tell us where recovered loots are”, Sultan of Sokoto tells FG Ladun Liadi Blog:
”Tell us where recovered loots are”, Sultan of Sokoto tells FG
Tell us where recovered loots are – Sultan of Sokoto tells FG Effiezy:
Tell us where recovered loots are – Sultan of Sokoto tells FG
Sultan To FG: Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are Infotrust News:
Sultan To FG: Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are
Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are - Sultan Of Sokoto Tells FG Tori News:
Tell Us Where Recovered Loots Are - Sultan Of Sokoto Tells FG


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 4 hours ago
3 Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Will Remain One Despite Challenges — Edwin Clark - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 37 New Infections, Total Now 166,098 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
8 Lagos to host African Athletics Championships -- after Algiers backed out - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Regina Daniels' mum reportedly weds young lover as cute photos emerge online - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Mixed reactions as actress Yvonne Nelson says heartfelt prayer for Africa - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info