Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Akwa Ibom State Police has arrested a soldier for the alleged murder of a businessman in Ikot Abasi Local government area of the state.
It was gathered that the army officer alleg
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him lift in Akwa Ibom
Daily Post:
Police arrest ‘soldier’ over alleged murder of Akwa Ibom motorist
The Nation:
The police in Akwa Ibom on Tuesday arrested a man said to be a soldier for the alleged murder of a businessman in Ikot Abasi Local government area of the state.
Sahara Reporters:
Nigerian Soldier Allegedly Kills Car Owner ‘Who Gave Him A Lift’
The Street Journal:
Crime Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom
Gist Punch:
Soldier nabbed for allegedly killing and stealing vehicle of man who gave him a lift
Online Nigeria:
Police Arrest Soldier That Murdered Businessman Who Gave Him A Lift In Akwa Ibom (Photo)
Gist 36:
Police Arrest Soldier That Murdered Businessman Who Gave Him A Lift In Akwa Ibom (Photo)
Correct Kid:
Police arrest soldier for allegedly killing businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom state
Kanyi Daily:
Soldier Arrested For Allegedly Killing A Businessman Who Gave Him A Lift In Akwa Ibom
Newzandar News:
Police arrest ‘soldier’ over alleged murder of Akwa Ibom motorist
Republican Nigeria:
Police arrest suspected soldier for murder of businessman in A’Ibom
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Soldier nabbed for allegedly killing and stealing vehicle of man who gave him a lift
Tori News:
Police Arrest Soldier That Murdered Businessman Who Gave Him A Lift In Akwa Ibom (Photo)
More Picks
1
EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
2
CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates -
Investor King,
4 hours ago
3
Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
4
Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
5
Nigeria Will Remain One Despite Challenges — Edwin Clark -
Independent,
19 hours ago
6
2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 37 New Infections, Total Now 166,098 -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
14 hours ago
8
Lagos to host African Athletics Championships -- after Algiers backed out -
The Cable,
3 hours ago
9
Regina Daniels' mum reportedly weds young lover as cute photos emerge online -
Legit,
19 hours ago
10
Mixed reactions as actress Yvonne Nelson says heartfelt prayer for Africa -
Legit,
3 hours ago
