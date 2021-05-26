Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Europa League final: Owen predicts result for Villarreal vs Man United tie
News photo Daily Post  - Michael Owen, a former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker, has predicted the Europa League final clash between Villarreal and Manchester United. Villarreal

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UPDATED: Man United vs Villarreal Europa final goes to penalties The Punch:
UPDATED: Man United vs Villarreal Europa final goes to penalties
Hooligans Attack Man United Fans Ahead Europa League Final vs Villarreal Complete Sports:
Hooligans Attack Man United Fans Ahead Europa League Final vs Villarreal
Channels Television:
Man United Vs Villarreal Europa League Final Goes To Penalties
Premier League: Prize money Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal got for 2020/2021 season revealed The Nation:
Premier League: Prize money Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal got for 2020/2021 season revealed
Europa League Final LIVE UPDATES: Villarreal, Man United battle for the prize with a different meaning Premium Times:
Europa League Final LIVE UPDATES: Villarreal, Man United battle for the prize with a different meaning
Michael Owen Predicts Winner Of Villarreal vs Man United Tonight (See His Prediction) Naija Loaded:
Michael Owen Predicts Winner Of Villarreal vs Man United Tonight (See His Prediction)
Samuel Chukwueze not in action as Villarreal face Man United in Europa League final Pulse Nigeria:
Samuel Chukwueze not in action as Villarreal face Man United in Europa League final
Samuel Chukwueze deserves defining Europa League final after season of growth My Celebrity & I:
Samuel Chukwueze deserves defining Europa League final after season of growth
Europa League final: Villarreal one goal up, Manchester United Zero PM News:
Europa League final: Villarreal one goal up, Manchester United Zero
Today is the Europa League Finals. @BTBreakingTimes will be supporting @chukwueze_8. The Breaking Times:
Today is the Europa League Finals. @BTBreakingTimes will be supporting @chukwueze_8.


   More Picks
1 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
3 Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 14 hours ago
5 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
6 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
8 Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP - The Cable, 1 hour ago
9 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 9 hours ago
10 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info