Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Everytime I try exit kotoko airport, Accra; I get pulled aside for a random drug search" - ROK Tv boss, Jason Njoku cries out
News photo Gist Reel  - Iroko TV boss, Jason Chukwuma Njoku has disclosed the embarrassing situations of being profiled as a drug dealer whenever he travels out of the country.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"I always get pulled aside for a drug search at International airports" – iROKO TV boss, Jason Njoku cries out Yaba Left Online:
"I always get pulled aside for a drug search at International airports" – iROKO TV boss, Jason Njoku cries out
“Everytime I try exit kotoko airport, Accra; I get pulled aside for a random drug search” – ROK Tv boss, Jason Njoku cries out Newzandar News:
“Everytime I try exit kotoko airport, Accra; I get pulled aside for a random drug search” – ROK Tv boss, Jason Njoku cries out
“Everytime I Try Exit Kotoko Airport, Accra, I Get Pulled Aside For A Random Drug Search” – Iroko TV Boss, Jason Njoku Laments Naija Diary:
“Everytime I Try Exit Kotoko Airport, Accra, I Get Pulled Aside For A Random Drug Search” – Iroko TV Boss, Jason Njoku Laments
Iroko Tv boss, Jason Njoku Shares His Unusual Experience Everytime He Travels Naija News:
Iroko Tv boss, Jason Njoku Shares His Unusual Experience Everytime He Travels
“I always get pulled aside for a drug search at International airports” – iROKO TV boss, Jason Njoku cries out Naija Parrot:
“I always get pulled aside for a drug search at International airports” – iROKO TV boss, Jason Njoku cries out
Businessman Jason Njoku shares his unusual experience every time he travels Instablog 9ja:
Businessman Jason Njoku shares his unusual experience every time he travels


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Army announces new date for NDA passing out parade - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
9 Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 'Buhari wants ranching' -- Garba Shehu clarifies presidency's stance on open grazing - The Cable, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info