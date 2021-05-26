Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nollywood actress, Rechael Okonkwo releases stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Rechael Okonkwo turned 34 today, May 26,  and she released these stunning new photos of herself posing in lovely dresses to celebrate her day.

 

See full photos

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Rachael Okonkwo marks 34th birthday with stunning IG photos Legit:
Actress Rachael Okonkwo marks 34th birthday with stunning IG photos
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday Yaba Left Online:
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday
Nollywood actress, Rechael Okonkwo celebrates her 34th birthday as she releases Stunning Photos Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Nollywood actress, Rechael Okonkwo celebrates her 34th birthday as she releases Stunning Photos
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo celebrates 34th birthday with stunning photos Gist Reel:
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo celebrates 34th birthday with stunning photos
“Gemini Queen” - Actress, Rachael Okonkwo Celebrates 34th Birthday With Stunning Photos Naija Diary:
“Gemini Queen” - Actress, Rachael Okonkwo Celebrates 34th Birthday With Stunning Photos
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday Republican Nigeria:
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday Luci Post:
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday Naija Parrot:
Actress, Rachael Okonkwo shares stunning photos to celebrate her 34th birthday
Nollywood Actress, Rachael Okonkwo Releases Stunning Photos To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday Tori News:
Nollywood Actress, Rachael Okonkwo Releases Stunning Photos To Celebrate Her 34th Birthday
Rachael Okonkwo releases stunning photos to mark her 34th birthday Kemi Filani Blog:
Rachael Okonkwo releases stunning photos to mark her 34th birthday


   More Picks
1 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 11 hours ago
4 Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
5 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
8 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 4 hours ago
9 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 Minister of Youths and Sports dismisses reports that NYSC scheme will be scrapped - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info