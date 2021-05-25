Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme, Says Sports Minister
Channels Television  - The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare says the Federal Government is committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped. 

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG committed to sustaining NYSC - Minister ==== The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed that the Federal Government is committed to keeping the National Youth Service Corps scheme alive. The Punch:
FG committed to sustaining NYSC - Minister ==== The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed that the Federal Government is committed to keeping the National Youth Service Corps scheme alive.
Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme – Sunday Dare Independent:
Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme – Sunday Dare
FG Is Committed To Sustaining NYSC – Minister Of Youths, Sunday Dare Denies Scheme Scrapping KOKO TV Nigeria:
FG Is Committed To Sustaining NYSC – Minister Of Youths, Sunday Dare Denies Scheme Scrapping
Sports minister says Nigeria is committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped News Wire NGR:
Sports minister says Nigeria is committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped
Minister of Youths and Sports kicks against call to scrap NYSC Ladun Liadi Blog:
Minister of Youths and Sports kicks against call to scrap NYSC
Government committed to sustaining NYSC scheme, says Sports Minister - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Government committed to sustaining NYSC scheme, says Sports Minister - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 4 hours ago
3 Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Will Remain One Despite Challenges — Edwin Clark - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 37 New Infections, Total Now 166,098 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
8 Lagos to host African Athletics Championships -- after Algiers backed out - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Regina Daniels' mum reportedly weds young lover as cute photos emerge online - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Mixed reactions as actress Yvonne Nelson says heartfelt prayer for Africa - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info