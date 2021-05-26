Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Says “Digital Currency Will Come to Life” but Attacks Volatile Cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin News
News photo Bitcoin News  - Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, says digital currency “will come to life even in Nigeria” just a few months after the central bank ordered banks to stop serving the crypto industry.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

