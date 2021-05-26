Post News
Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The Nation
- Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Gunmen kidnap two persons in FCT
Daily Times:
Gunmen kidnap 2 people in Kubwa
Premium Times:
Gunmen kidnap 2 people in Kubwa
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gunmen Kidnap Two Persons In FCT
Prompt News:
Gunmen kidnap 2 people in Kubwa
News Wire NGR:
Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Abuja
News Verge:
Gunmen kidnap 2 people in Kubwa — NEWSVERGE
The Street Journal:
Gunmen Kidnap 2 People In Kubwa
PM News:
Gunmen kidnap 2 persons from their Kubwa residence
News Diary Online:
Gunmen kidnap 2 people in Kubwa
Republican Nigeria:
Gunmen kidnap two in Abuja
1
EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates -
Investor King,
8 hours ago
4
Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Army announces new date for NDA passing out parade -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
7 hours ago
9
Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
10
'Buhari wants ranching' -- Garba Shehu clarifies presidency's stance on open grazing -
The Cable,
4 hours ago
