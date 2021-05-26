Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps 'uncover' illegal N2bn paid to Malami from recovered loot to prosecute suspects
The Cable  - The house of representatives ayment of N2 billion to Abubakar Malami, federation (AGF) to be used to prosecute terror suspects.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps ‘uncover’ illegal N2bn paid to Malami from recovered loot to prosecute suspects Nigerian Eye:
Reps ‘uncover’ illegal N2bn paid to Malami from recovered loot to prosecute suspects
Reps ‘Uncover Illegal’ N2bn Paid To Malami From Recovered Loot To Prosecute Suspects The Capital:
Reps ‘Uncover Illegal’ N2bn Paid To Malami From Recovered Loot To Prosecute Suspects
BURSTED: House Of Reps Uncovers N2bn Of Recovered Loot Paid To Malami News Rangers:
BURSTED: House Of Reps Uncovers N2bn Of Recovered Loot Paid To Malami
House Of Reps Uncover N2billion Of Recovered Loot Paid To AGF, Malami Gist 36:
House Of Reps Uncover N2billion Of Recovered Loot Paid To AGF, Malami
House Of Reps Uncover N2billion Of Recovered Loot Paid To AGF, Malami Republican Nigeria:
House Of Reps Uncover N2billion Of Recovered Loot Paid To AGF, Malami
Salone:
OH BOY – House Of Reps Uncover N2billion Of Recovered Loot Paid To AGF, Malami
House Of Reps Uncover N2billion Of Recovered Loot Paid To AGF, Malami Tori News:
House Of Reps Uncover N2billion Of Recovered Loot Paid To AGF, Malami


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Army announces new date for NDA passing out parade - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
9 Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 'Buhari wants ranching' -- Garba Shehu clarifies presidency's stance on open grazing - The Cable, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info