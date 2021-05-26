Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps hail Buhari for signing law on plants varieties
The Punch  - Reps hail Buhari for signing law on plants varieties

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

President Buhari signs Plant variety protection Act into law Daily Times:
President Buhari signs Plant variety protection Act into law
Buhari Signs Plant Variety Protection Act Leadership:
Buhari Signs Plant Variety Protection Act
In a bid to create a window for the protection of plant varieties in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Plant Variety Protection Act 2021. The Nation:
In a bid to create a window for the protection of plant varieties in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Plant Variety Protection Act 2021.
Plant Variety Protection Act gets presidential assent Peoples Daily:
Plant Variety Protection Act gets presidential assent
PMB signs Plant Variety Protection Bill into Law TVC News:
PMB signs Plant Variety Protection Bill into Law
Buhari Signs Plant Variety Protection Bill Into Law Independent:
Buhari Signs Plant Variety Protection Bill Into Law
Buhari Signs Plant Variety Protection Bill Into Law The Nigeria Lawyer:
Buhari Signs Plant Variety Protection Bill Into Law


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Army announces new date for NDA passing out parade - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
9 Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 'Buhari wants ranching' -- Garba Shehu clarifies presidency's stance on open grazing - The Cable, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info