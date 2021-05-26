Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Garba Shehu reveals why Buhari was absent from late COAS Attahiru’s funeral
News photo Vanguard News  - The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has finally revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from the funeral of late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru. Garba Shehu who spoke at Arise TV programme ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why Buhari did not attend late COAS Attahiru’s funeral - Presidency The Nation:
Why Buhari did not attend late COAS Attahiru’s funeral - Presidency
Garba Shehu Hints Why Buhari Was Absent From Late COAS Attahiru’s Funeral The Street Journal:
Garba Shehu Hints Why Buhari Was Absent From Late COAS Attahiru’s Funeral
Garba Shehu explains why President Buhari was absent at Gen Attahiru Pulse Nigeria:
Garba Shehu explains why President Buhari was absent at Gen Attahiru's funeral
Garba Shehu explains why President Buhari was absent at Gen Attahiru Economic Confidential:
Garba Shehu explains why President Buhari was absent at Gen Attahiru's funeral - Emergency Digest
Why Buhari Did Not Attend Late COAS Attahiru’s Funeral, By Presidency The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why Buhari Did Not Attend Late COAS Attahiru’s Funeral, By Presidency
Garba Shehu reveals likely reason why President Buhari was absent at late army chief Within Nigeria:
Garba Shehu reveals likely reason why President Buhari was absent at late army chief's funeral
ATTAHIRU: The Reason Buhari Never Attended The Funeral – Garba Shehu Reveals Anaedo Online:
ATTAHIRU: The Reason Buhari Never Attended The Funeral – Garba Shehu Reveals
Garba Shehu reveals why Buhari was absent from late COAS Attahiru’s funeral Edujandon:
Garba Shehu reveals why Buhari was absent from late COAS Attahiru’s funeral
Why Buhari Did Not Attend Late COAS, Attahiru’s Funeral Republican Nigeria:
Why Buhari Did Not Attend Late COAS, Attahiru’s Funeral
Why Buhari Did Not Attend Late COAS, Attahiru’s Funeral - Presidency Reveals Tori News:
Why Buhari Did Not Attend Late COAS, Attahiru’s Funeral - Presidency Reveals


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
2 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 8 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Army announces new date for NDA passing out parade - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 7 hours ago
9 Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 'Buhari wants ranching' -- Garba Shehu clarifies presidency's stance on open grazing - The Cable, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info