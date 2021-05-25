Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Commissioning of APC South-South postponement to honour late COAS, others – APC
Daily Times  - By Tom Okpe The All Progressives Congress, (APC) stated on Tuesday that the postponement of the commissioning of the party south-south zonal secretariat was to honour the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers.

58 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Attahiru: APC postpones commissioning of South-South Secretariat Daily Post:
Attahiru: APC postpones commissioning of South-South Secretariat
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat Vanguard News:
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat
APC postpones commissioning of zonal Secretariat in SouthEast over COAS death Peoples Daily:
APC postpones commissioning of zonal Secretariat in SouthEast over COAS death
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat Prompt News:
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat — NEWSVERGE
APC Postpones Commissioning Of Its South-South Secretariat The Street Journal:
APC Postpones Commissioning Of Its South-South Secretariat
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat Pulse Nigeria:
APC postpones commissioning of its South-South Secretariat


   More Picks
1 EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
2 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 4 hours ago
3 Europa League Final: Fit-Again Chukwueze In Villarreal's Squad For Man United Clash - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
4 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Nigeria Will Remain One Despite Challenges — Edwin Clark - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Nigeria Records 37 New Infections, Total Now 166,098 - The Nigeria Lawyer, 14 hours ago
8 Lagos to host African Athletics Championships -- after Algiers backed out - The Cable, 3 hours ago
9 Regina Daniels' mum reportedly weds young lover as cute photos emerge online - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Mixed reactions as actress Yvonne Nelson says heartfelt prayer for Africa - Legit, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info