Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - The Police in Katsina State have neutralised five suspected bandits, arrested 16 others and recovered 69 rustled cows and some quantities drugs from them.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

