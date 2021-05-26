Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government
Linda Ikeji Blog
- WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Whatsapp sues India over privacy rules
The Guardian:
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules – sources
Channels Television:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over Social Media Clampdown
Independent:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy
Innovation Village:
WhatsApp Said to Sue Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy
Inside Business Nigeria:
Exclusive-WhatsApp Sues India Govt, Says New Rules Mean End To Privacy -Sources
The Nigeria Lawyer:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy
Prompt News:
WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy
PM News:
WhatsApp sues Indian government
The Street Journal:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over New Privacy Rules - Sources
The New Diplomat:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy
Edujandon:
Whatsapp sues India over privacy rules
Global Upfront:
WhatsApp sues India's government over new media rules to make users' messages traceable
Luci Post:
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government
Global Village Extra:
WhatsApp Launches Legal Action To Stop India New Social Media Rules
More Picks
1
Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
2
Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
4
Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director -
The Eagle Online,
14 hours ago
5
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates -
Investor King,
17 hours ago
7
Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again -
Instablog 9ja,
12 hours ago
8
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians -
Tori News,
9 hours ago
9
Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State -
Republican Nigeria,
13 hours ago
10
Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...