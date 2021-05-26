Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government
Linda Ikeji Blog  - WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Whatsapp sues India over privacy rules The Punch:
Whatsapp sues India over privacy rules
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules – sources The Guardian:
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules – sources
WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over Social Media Clampdown Channels Television:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over Social Media Clampdown
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy Independent:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy
WhatsApp Said to Sue Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy Innovation Village:
WhatsApp Said to Sue Government, Claims New Media Rules Mean End to Privacy
Exclusive-WhatsApp Sues India Govt, Says New Rules Mean End To Privacy -Sources Inside Business Nigeria:
Exclusive-WhatsApp Sues India Govt, Says New Rules Mean End To Privacy -Sources
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy The Nigeria Lawyer:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy
WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy Prompt News:
WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy
WhatsApp sues Indian government PM News:
WhatsApp sues Indian government
WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over New Privacy Rules - Sources The Street Journal:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over New Privacy Rules - Sources
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy The New Diplomat:
WhatsApp Sues Indian Govt, Says New Media Rules Mean End To Privacy
Whatsapp sues India over privacy rules Edujandon:
Whatsapp sues India over privacy rules
WhatsApp sues India Global Upfront:
WhatsApp sues India's government over new media rules to make users' messages traceable
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government Luci Post:
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government
WhatsApp Launches Legal Action To Stop India New Social Media Rules Global Village Extra:
WhatsApp Launches Legal Action To Stop India New Social Media Rules


   More Picks
1 Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
4 Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
5 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 17 hours ago
7 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
8 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 9 hours ago
9 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info