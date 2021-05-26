Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Army says it has commenced investigation into a speculation over the gruesome murder and extortion of a woman by security operatives in Katsina State. According to the army, it was alleged that the woman was arrested in a commercial ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Army probes alleged extortion, murder of woman in Katsina Nigerian Tribune:
Army probes alleged extortion, murder of woman in Katsina
Army probes alleged murder of woman by troops in Katsina The Nation:
Army probes alleged murder of woman by troops in Katsina
Army probes extortion, murder of woman in Katsina The Punch:
Army probes extortion, murder of woman in Katsina
Army Sue for Peace, Investigate Involvement of Personnel In Extortion, Murder of Woman AIT:
Army Sue for Peace, Investigate Involvement of Personnel In Extortion, Murder of Woman
Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion Ripples Nigeria:
Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion
Katsina: We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of woman by soldiers – Army spokesman PUO Reports:
Katsina: We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of woman by soldiers – Army spokesman
Army probes alleged killing, extortion by its personnels in Katsina National Accord:
Army probes alleged killing, extortion by its personnels in Katsina
Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion in Katsina News Diary Online:
Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion in Katsina
Army probes alleged extortion, murder of woman in Katsina State Top Naija:
Army probes alleged extortion, murder of woman in Katsina State
We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman Nigerian Eye:
We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman
Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion in Katsina Prompt News:
Army probes alleged involvement of personnel in murder, extortion in Katsina
Army probes alleged murder of woman by troops in Katsina Republican Nigeria:
Army probes alleged murder of woman by troops in Katsina


   More Picks
1 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 11 hours ago
4 Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
5 Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 10 hours ago
8 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 4 hours ago
9 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 Minister of Youths and Sports dismisses reports that NYSC scheme will be scrapped - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info