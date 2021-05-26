Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sunday Dare: Nigeria will stand with her youth, says FG remains committed to NYSC
News photo The Cable  - Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports, says the federal government remains committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme, Says Sports Minister Channels Television:
Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme, Says Sports Minister
FG committed to sustaining NYSC - Minister ==== The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed that the Federal Government is committed to keeping the National Youth Service Corps scheme alive. The Punch:
FG committed to sustaining NYSC - Minister ==== The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed that the Federal Government is committed to keeping the National Youth Service Corps scheme alive.
Sunday Dare Says FG Remains Committed To NYSC Information Nigeria:
Sunday Dare Says FG Remains Committed To NYSC
Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme – Sunday Dare Independent:
Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme – Sunday Dare
FG Is Committed To Sustaining NYSC – Minister Of Youths, Sunday Dare Denies Scheme Scrapping KOKO TV Nigeria:
FG Is Committed To Sustaining NYSC – Minister Of Youths, Sunday Dare Denies Scheme Scrapping
Sports minister says Nigeria is committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped News Wire NGR:
Sports minister says Nigeria is committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped
FG remains committed to NYSC -- Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare Instablog 9ja:
FG remains committed to NYSC -- Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare
Minister of Youths and Sports kicks against call to scrap NYSC Ladun Liadi Blog:
Minister of Youths and Sports kicks against call to scrap NYSC
Government committed to sustaining NYSC scheme, says Sports Minister - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Government committed to sustaining NYSC scheme, says Sports Minister - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
2 There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Denrele Edun recalls being assaulted by his female cousins on his 20th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
5 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking - The Cable, 20 hours ago
7 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 20 hours ago
10 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info