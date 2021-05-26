Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sunday Dare: Nigeria will stand with her youth, says FG remains committed to NYSC
The Cable
- Sunday Dare, the minister of youth and sports, says the federal government remains committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme, Says Sports Minister
The Punch:
FG committed to sustaining NYSC - Minister ==== The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has revealed that the Federal Government is committed to keeping the National Youth Service Corps scheme alive.
Information Nigeria:
Sunday Dare Says FG Remains Committed To NYSC
Independent:
Government Committed To Sustaining NYSC Scheme – Sunday Dare
KOKO TV Nigeria:
FG Is Committed To Sustaining NYSC – Minister Of Youths, Sunday Dare Denies Scheme Scrapping
News Wire NGR:
Sports minister says Nigeria is committed to sustaining the National Youth Service Corps amid calls for the scheme to be scrapped
Instablog 9ja:
FG remains committed to NYSC -- Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Minister of Youths and Sports kicks against call to scrap NYSC
Core TV News:
Government committed to sustaining NYSC scheme, says Sports Minister - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
2
There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Denrele Edun recalls being assaulted by his female cousins on his 20th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again -
Instablog 9ja,
23 hours ago
5
Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
6
Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
7
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
9
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
10
We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
