Nigerian Army opens condolence register for late COAS, others in Kaduna
News photo The Guardian  - The 1 Division , Nigerian Army, Kaduna, has opened a condolence register for the late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers who died in the May 21 plane crash.

3 hours ago
