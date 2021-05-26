Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria Constitutional Review Must Be In Tandem With Democratic Tenets – Omo-Agege
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria will soon get all inclusive constitution in line with democratic tenets – Omo Agege Daily Post:
Nigeria will soon get all inclusive constitution in line with democratic tenets – Omo Agege
Constitutional Review: We Will Tackle Challenges Facing Nigeria – Senate The Trent:
Constitutional Review: We Will Tackle Challenges Facing Nigeria – Senate
Constitutional review critical to dev., says Omo-Agege Prompt News:
Constitutional review critical to dev., says Omo-Agege
Constitutional review critical to dev., says Omo-Agege — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Constitutional review critical to dev., says Omo-Agege — NEWSVERGE
Constitutional review critical to dev., says Omo-Agege News Diary Online:
Constitutional review critical to dev., says Omo-Agege
National Assembly Promises Nigerians All-Inclusive Constitution The Will:
National Assembly Promises Nigerians All-Inclusive Constitution


   More Picks
1 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 21 hours ago
3 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
5 Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP - The Cable, 8 hours ago
6 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
7 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 14 hours ago
8 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info