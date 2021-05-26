Post News
News at a Glance
Failure to restructure Nigeria might lead to the collapse of the economy - Peter Obi
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for the restructuring of the country, adding that failure to do it now might lead to the collapse of the economy.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Peter Obi: Restructuring Will Boost Nigeria’s Economy, End Insecurity
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Failure To Restructure The Country Soon Will Lead To Collapse Of The Economy – Peter Obi
Mighty Cee Blog:
Failure To Restructure Nigeria Might Lead To The Collapse Of The Economy - Peter Obi
Gist 36:
Failure To Restructure Nigeria Might Lead To The Collapse Of The Economy
Republican Nigeria:
Failure To Restructure Nigeria Might Lead To The Collapse Of The Economy
Tori News:
Failure To Restructure Nigeria Might Lead To The Collapse Of The Economy - Peter Obi
More Picks
1
EFCC arrests top politician for allegedly defrauding jobseeker -
Vanguard News,
24 hours ago
2
Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates -
Investor King,
8 hours ago
4
Police arrest soldier for alleged murder of businessman who gave him a lift in Akwa Ibom -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Six Super Tucano jets to arrive Nigeria in August – Emefiele -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
6
2023: APC burning INEC offices to frustrate credible polls, PDP alleges -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Army announces new date for NDA passing out parade -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
7 hours ago
9
Gunmen have kidnapped two people from their houses in Byazhin, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
10
'Buhari wants ranching' -- Garba Shehu clarifies presidency's stance on open grazing -
The Cable,
4 hours ago
