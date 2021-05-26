Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Failure to restructure Nigeria might lead to the collapse of the economy - Peter Obi
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for the restructuring of the country, adding that failure to do it now might lead to the collapse of the economy.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

