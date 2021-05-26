Post News
News at a Glance
FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review
The Cable
- Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has proposed 10 items for constitution review
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Constitution Review: FG carries too much weight — El-Rufai
The Nation:
Constitution review: El-Rufai canvasses for devolution of power
Daily Post:
Constitution review: Gov. El-Rufai suggests devolution of powers to reduce burden on FG
Vanguard News:
Constitution Review: Owie advocates devolution of powers
The Sun:
Constitution Review: FG carries too much responsibilities, burdens - El-Rufai
Premium Times:
Constitution Review: El-Rufai restates support for state police, power devolution, others
TVC News:
Constitution Review: FG carries too much weight— El Rufai
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Constitution Review: FG Carries Too Much Weight — El-Rufai
News Diary Online:
Constitution Review: FG carries too much weight—El Rufai
The Street Journal:
Constitution Review: Owie Advocates Devolution Of Powers
Within Nigeria:
Nasir El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review
Republican Nigeria:
Constitution review: El-Rufai canvasses for devolution of power
More Picks
1
Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director -
The Eagle Online,
12 hours ago
3
Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
4
CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates -
Investor King,
14 hours ago
5
Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
6
Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State -
Republican Nigeria,
11 hours ago
7
Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
13 hours ago
8
Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP -
The Cable,
1 hour ago
9
FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
10
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians -
Tori News,
7 hours ago
