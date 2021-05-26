Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NDLEA boss warns against attempt to legalise cannabis
The Guardian  - The Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, has warned against attempt to legalise cannabis in Nigeria.

2 hours ago
