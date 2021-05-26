Hundreds Of Ijaw Youth Council Members Shut Down NDDC Office, Block East-West Road Sahara Reporters - The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has shut down the Bayelsa office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and blocked the Mbiama-axis of the East-West Road following the failure of the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive ...



News Credibility Score: 99%