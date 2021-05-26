Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We support constitution amendment that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity – Gov. Ugwuanyi
News photo Daily Post  - Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has declared his administration’s support for amendments in the constitution of Nigeria that will enhance the nation’s unity and prosperity “in an environment where justice, fairness and equity shall prevail”.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We support constitution amendments that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity – Ugwuanyi Vanguard News:
We support constitution amendments that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity – Ugwuanyi
We Support Constitution Amendments That Will Enhance Nigeria’s Unity, Prosperity – Gov. Ugwuanyi Igbere TV News:
We Support Constitution Amendments That Will Enhance Nigeria’s Unity, Prosperity – Gov. Ugwuanyi
We Support Constitution Amendments That Will Enhance Nigeria’s Unity, Prosperity – Ugwuanyi The Street Journal:
We Support Constitution Amendments That Will Enhance Nigeria’s Unity, Prosperity – Ugwuanyi
The Citizen:
Enugu seeks constitution amendments that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity – Gov. Ugwuanyi
We support constitution amendments that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity — Enugu governor The Eagle Online:
We support constitution amendments that will enhance Nigeria’s unity, prosperity — Enugu governor
Salone:
We Support Constitution Amendments That’ll Enhance Unity, Prosperity


   More Picks
1 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 21 hours ago
3 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
5 Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP - The Cable, 8 hours ago
6 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
7 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 14 hours ago
8 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
9 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info