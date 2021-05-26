Customs Hands Over Banned Drugs Worth N22m To NDLEA The Street Journal - The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Kebbi has handed over siezed 632kg of Indian hemp and 199 sachets of 1,000 pieces each of five milligrams of Diazapam tablets to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). PHOTO: NAN The Nigeria Customs ...



