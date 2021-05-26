Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after dangerous TikTok trend nearly led to her death
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 13-year-old girl who copied a dangerous TikTok trend was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after she started vomiting "black stuff" and complained of bad stomach

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Teenage Girl Had Her Appendix And Part Of Her Bowel Removed After Tiktok Trend Naija Loaded:
Teenage Girl Had Her Appendix And Part Of Her Bowel Removed After Tiktok Trend
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death Yaba Left Online:
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death
Girl gets her appendix removed after vomiting ‘black stuff’ from dangerous TikTok trend The Street Journal:
Girl gets her appendix removed after vomiting ‘black stuff’ from dangerous TikTok trend
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death Naija Parrot:
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death Republican Nigeria:
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death Luci Post:
Girl, 13, has her appendix and part of her bowel removed after TikTok trend that nearly led to her death


   More Picks
1 Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
4 Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
5 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 17 hours ago
7 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 12 hours ago
8 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 9 hours ago
9 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 13 hours ago
10 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info