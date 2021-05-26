Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Hooligans Attack Man United Fans Ahead Europa League Final vs Villarreal
News photo Complete Sports  - hooligans at a bar in Gdansk on Tuesday night as supporters arrived in the Polish city ahead of the Europa League final.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UPDATED: Man United vs Villarreal Europa final goes to penalties The Punch:
UPDATED: Man United vs Villarreal Europa final goes to penalties
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Rashford attacked after Europa League final defeat Daily Post:
Villarreal vs Man Utd: Rashford attacked after Europa League final defeat
Man United Vs Villarreal Europa League Final Goes To Penalties Channels Television:
Man United Vs Villarreal Europa League Final Goes To Penalties
Prize Money For Villarreal, Man United Revealed Naija Loaded:
Prize Money For Villarreal, Man United Revealed
Man United Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Man United's Season Has Not Been A Success - Solskjaer After UEL Final Defeat
Europa League final: Villarreal one goal up, Manchester United Zero PM News:
Europa League final: Villarreal one goal up, Manchester United Zero
Samuel Chukwueze not in action as Villarreal face Man United in Europa League final Pulse Nigeria:
Samuel Chukwueze not in action as Villarreal face Man United in Europa League final
Rashford Racially Abused Online Following Man Utd Europa Defeat The Street Journal:
Rashford Racially Abused Online Following Man Utd Europa Defeat
Man Utd’s Europa League final defeat could hand Liverpool Champions League blow See Naija:
Man Utd’s Europa League final defeat could hand Liverpool Champions League blow


   More Picks
1 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Bakers association increases bread prices by 30% amid looming CBN ban on wheat, sugar - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Nine cultists arrested during supremacy clash in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 1 day ago
8 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 22 hours ago
9 Singer, Adekunle Gold Reacts As His wife, Simi Reveals How A Particular Photographer Impregnated Her - Naija Diary, 21 hours ago
10 Senator Oluremi Tinubu in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info