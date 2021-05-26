'Is It A Crime To Offer Assistance?' — Family Of Man Allegedly Murdered By Soldier In Akwa Ibom Demands Justice









The family of a businessman identified as Enobong Jimmy, who was allegedly murdered last Sunday by an army officer he offered a ride in his car to Ikot ... Sahara Reporters - Stephen, the alleged murderer and, late Enobong Christopher Jimmy.The family of a businessman identified as Enobong Jimmy, who was allegedly murdered last Sunday by an army officer he offered a ride in his car to Ikot ...



News Credibility Score: 99%