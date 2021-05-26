Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote Cement shareholders approve N272.6 billion dividend for 2020
News photo Premium Times  - Unanimously, the shareholders approved N272.6 billion as dividend, translating to N16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shareholders okay Dangote Cement’s N272.6 billion dividend The Guardian:
Shareholders okay Dangote Cement’s N272.6 billion dividend
Dangote Cement N272.6bn dividend for 2020 excites shareholders News Diary Online:
Dangote Cement N272.6bn dividend for 2020 excites shareholders
Shareholders Okay Dangote Cement’s N272.6 Billion Dividend The Street Journal:
Shareholders Okay Dangote Cement’s N272.6 Billion Dividend
Dangote Cement Pays N273bn Dividend Economic Confidential:
Dangote Cement Pays N273bn Dividend
Shareholders hail Dangote over Cement’s N272.6bn dividend The News:
Shareholders hail Dangote over Cement’s N272.6bn dividend
Shareholders Approve Dangote Cement’s N272.6bn Dividend Payout Inside Business Nigeria:
Shareholders Approve Dangote Cement’s N272.6bn Dividend Payout
Dangote Cement pays N273b dividend Republican Nigeria:
Dangote Cement pays N273b dividend


   More Picks
1 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 23 hours ago
2 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
5 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
6 Boko Haram: Troops raid terrorists’ logistics warehouse, nab fuel supplier - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 16 hours ago
8 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info