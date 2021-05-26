Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Constitutional review : Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional States
News photo The News Guru  - Borno and Yobe States have rejected calls for the creation of additional states, local councils and state police in the country.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Constitution review: Borno, Yobe representatives kick against state police The Cable:
Constitution review: Borno, Yobe representatives kick against state police
Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states in constitution review Ripples Nigeria:
Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states in constitution review
Constitutional review: Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states The Eagle Online:
Constitutional review: Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states
Constitutional review : Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states Prompt News:
Constitutional review : Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states
Constitutional review : Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states News Diary Online:
Constitutional review : Borno, Yobe reject state police, additional states
Constitution review: Borno, Yobe representatives kick against state police Within Nigeria:
Constitution review: Borno, Yobe representatives kick against state police


   More Picks
1 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 23 hours ago
2 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP - The Cable, 10 hours ago
4 Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
5 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
6 Boko Haram: Troops raid terrorists’ logistics warehouse, nab fuel supplier - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 16 hours ago
8 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 20 hours ago
9 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info