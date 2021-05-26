Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sultan to FG: Don't ban social media -- regulate it
The Cable  - Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, has called on the federal government to regulate the usage of social media in the country.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don’t ban social media, regulate it, Sultan tells FG The Punch:
Don’t ban social media, regulate it, Sultan tells FG
Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It – Sultan Of Sokoto Tells FG Naija Loaded:
Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It – Sultan Of Sokoto Tells FG
Sultan To FG: Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It Information Nigeria:
Sultan To FG: Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It
Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It, Sultan Tells FG The Nigeria Lawyer:
Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It, Sultan Tells FG
Don’t ban social media, just regulate it -- Sultan to FG Instablog 9ja:
Don’t ban social media, just regulate it -- Sultan to FG
Do not ban social media but regulate it, Sultan of Sokoto tells FG Within Nigeria:
Do not ban social media but regulate it, Sultan of Sokoto tells FG
Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It, Sultan Tells FG Investor King:
Don’t Ban Social Media, Regulate It, Sultan Tells FG
Sultan Of Sokoto Speaks On Banning Social Media Naija News:
Sultan Of Sokoto Speaks On Banning Social Media


   More Picks
1 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
2 There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Denrele Edun recalls being assaulted by his female cousins on his 20th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
5 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking - The Cable, 20 hours ago
7 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 20 hours ago
10 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info