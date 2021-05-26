Lawan: Nigeria's existence under threat -- we need better investment in security

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP - The Cable,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum - Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
Boko Haram: Troops raid terrorists’ logistics warehouse, nab fuel supplier - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News,
16 hours ago
|
8
|
Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge,
22 hours ago