Naira trades for N493 per dollar at parallel market

Naira trades for N493 per dollar at parallel market



The naira on Wednesday fell to N493 per dollar at the parallel market, shading N6 from the N487$ it exchanged on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineNaira trades for N493 per dollar at parallel marketThe naira on Wednesday fell to N493 per dollar at the parallel market, shading N6 from the N487$ it exchanged on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.



News Credibility Score: 99%