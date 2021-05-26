Post News
Naira trades for N493 per dollar at parallel market
Nigerian Tribune
- Tribune Online
Naira trades for N493 per dollar at parallel market
The naira on Wednesday fell to N493 per dollar at the parallel market, shading N6 from the N487$ it exchanged on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Naira crashes to N493/$ at parallel market
The Punch:
Naira exchanges for N491/$ at parallel market
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Naira Trades At N491.5/$1 At Parallel Market
Economic Confidential:
Naira Crashes To N493/$ At Parallel Market
Republican Nigeria:
Naira Trades For N493 Per Dollar At Parallel Market
Infotrust News:
Naira Crashes To N493/$ @ Parallel Market
Edujandon:
Naira exchanges for N491/$ at parallel market
Tech Economy:
Naira falls against dollar despite CBN currency devaluation exchange rate ₦496/$1
Tori News:
Naira Trades For N493 Per Dollar At Parallel Market
Business Recorder:
Nigeria naira drops to near 3-1/2 year low on black market
More Picks
1
Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
2
There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
3
Denrele Edun recalls being assaulted by his female cousins on his 20th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again -
Instablog 9ja,
23 hours ago
5
Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
6
Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
7
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
9
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians -
Tori News,
20 hours ago
10
We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
