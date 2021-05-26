Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira trades for N493 per dollar at parallel market
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Naira trades for N493 per dollar at parallel market

The naira on Wednesday fell to N493 per dollar at the parallel market, shading N6 from the N487$ it exchanged on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Naira crashes to N493/$ at parallel market The Nation:
Naira crashes to N493/$ at parallel market
Naira exchanges for N491/$ at parallel market The Punch:
Naira exchanges for N491/$ at parallel market
Naira Trades At N491.5/$1 At Parallel Market Biz Watch Nigeria:
Naira Trades At N491.5/$1 At Parallel Market
Naira Crashes To N493/$ At Parallel Market Economic Confidential:
Naira Crashes To N493/$ At Parallel Market
Naira Trades For N493 Per Dollar At Parallel Market Republican Nigeria:
Naira Trades For N493 Per Dollar At Parallel Market
Naira Crashes To N493/$ @ Parallel Market Infotrust News:
Naira Crashes To N493/$ @ Parallel Market
Naira exchanges for N491/$ at parallel market Edujandon:
Naira exchanges for N491/$ at parallel market
Naira falls against dollar despite CBN currency devaluation exchange rate ₦496/$1 Tech Economy:
Naira falls against dollar despite CBN currency devaluation exchange rate ₦496/$1
Naira Trades For N493 Per Dollar At Parallel Market Tori News:
Naira Trades For N493 Per Dollar At Parallel Market
Nigeria naira drops to near 3-1/2 year low on black market Business Recorder:
Nigeria naira drops to near 3-1/2 year low on black market


   More Picks
1 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
2 There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Denrele Edun recalls being assaulted by his female cousins on his 20th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
5 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking - The Cable, 20 hours ago
7 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 22 hours ago
9 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 20 hours ago
10 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info