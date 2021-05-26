Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP
The Cable  - Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River state, says he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Donald Duke returns to PDP The Punch:
Donald Duke returns to PDP
Donald Duke Returns To PDP Information Nigeria:
Donald Duke Returns To PDP
Ex-gov Donald Duke returns to PDP Ripples Nigeria:
Ex-gov Donald Duke returns to PDP
Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke returns to PDP News Wire NGR:
Former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke returns to PDP
Politics Former Cross River governor, Donald Duke returns to PDP The Street Journal:
Politics Former Cross River governor, Donald Duke returns to PDP
Defection Season! Donald Duke Returns To PDP, After Ayade’s Move To APC KOKO TV Nigeria:
Defection Season! Donald Duke Returns To PDP, After Ayade’s Move To APC
Donald Duke returns to PDP Republican Nigeria:
Donald Duke returns to PDP
Donald Duke returns to PDP Edujandon:
Donald Duke returns to PDP
Donald Duke Returns To PDP Gist 36:
Donald Duke Returns To PDP
Donald Duke Returns To PDP Online Nigeria:
Donald Duke Returns To PDP
Donald Duke returns to PDP Within Nigeria:
Donald Duke returns to PDP
Donald Duke Returns To PDP Tori News:
Donald Duke Returns To PDP


   More Picks
1 Bandits should drop their arms and embrace Anchor Borrowers? Programme - Emefiele says as he reveals FG is expecting 12 fighter jets - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
3 Buhari did not attend Attahiru's burial to avoid molesting Nigerians - Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
4 CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates - Investor King, 14 hours ago
5 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
6 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 13 hours ago
8 Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP - The Cable, 1 hour ago
9 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 9 hours ago
10 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info