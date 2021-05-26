Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Zinedine Zidane To Leave Real Madrid With Immediate Effect
Naija Loaded
- As posted on Twitter:
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
The Punch:
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach –Reports
Independent:
Zidane Leaves Real Madrid
Information Nigeria:
Zidane Resigns As Real Madrid Coach
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Zinedine Zidane Has Left Real Madrid With Immediate Effect
PM News:
Zidane confirms Madrid exit
The Eagle Online:
Zidane 'leaves’ Real Madrid
The Will:
Zinedine Zidane Quits Real Madrid After Trophyless Season
News Break:
Zidane Resigns As Real Madrid Coach – Report
Effiezy:
Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid
Edujandon:
Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach
More Picks
1
Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
2
Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again -
Instablog 9ja,
21 hours ago
3
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
6
Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
7
FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
8
Boko Haram: Troops raid terrorists’ logistics warehouse, nab fuel supplier -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
9
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians -
Tori News,
18 hours ago
10
Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State -
Republican Nigeria,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...