Zinedine Zidane To Leave Real Madrid With Immediate Effect
News photo Naija Loaded  - As posted on Twitter:

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Female graduate, lover in police net for impersonating FIRS Chairman, Director - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
2 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
3 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
7 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 Boko Haram: Troops raid terrorists’ logistics warehouse, nab fuel supplier - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 18 hours ago
10 Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
