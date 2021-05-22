Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“22 In Lagos, 11 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 48 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 166,146
Kanyi Daily  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 42 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 166,061.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

