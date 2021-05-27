Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Manchester United Player, Marcus rashford suffers racial abuse on social media after Europa league loss
Oyo Gist  - Oyogist.com has learned that man united striker, Marcus Rashford has said he had received “at least 70 racial slurs” on social media following man united penalty loss to Villarreal. While speaking on their Europa league loss, rashford said in an ...

9 hours ago
