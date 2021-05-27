Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Senator Oluremi Tinubu in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A video showing Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of former Lagos state governor and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, in a heated argument with a woman who she allegedly called a thug, has been shared
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
VIDEO: Commotion as Remi Tinubu calls woman 'thug'
Sahara Reporters:
WATCH: Remi Tinubu Assaults Woman, Calls Her ‘Thug’ For Speaking Up At Location Of Constitution Review Hearing @AsiwajuTinubu @OfficialAPCNg
The Punch:
Remi Tinubu under fire for calling woman thug
News Wire NGR:
VIDEO: 'How can you call me a thug?' - Woman confronts Remi Tinubu at constitution review hearing.
Lailas News:
Senator Remi Tinubu in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug.
The News Guru:
TRENDING VIDEO: Remi Tinubu verbally attacked in Lagos for calling woman thug
Fresh Reporters:
Commotion As Remi Tinubu Calls Woman ‘Thug’ At Constitution Review (Video)
NPO Reports:
Tinubu’s Wife, Remi in Trouble at Constitution Review Venue After Calling Protesters Thugs
1st for Credible News:
Remi Tinubu sparks outrage for calling woman 'thug' at constitution review hearing (Video)
More Picks
1
CBN Devalues Naira Again, Adopts NAFEX Exchange Rates as Official Rates -
Investor King,
23 hours ago
2
WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Donald Duke: It's unfortunate Ayade left after encouraging me to rejoin PDP -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
4
Buhari’s executive order 10 on judicial autonomy unnecessary, ill-advised ― Governors’ forum -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
5
Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
6
Boko Haram: Troops raid terrorists’ logistics warehouse, nab fuel supplier -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
8
Panic As Gunmen Kill Police Officer, Set Patrol Van Ablaze in Delta State -
Republican Nigeria,
20 hours ago
9
We’re investigating alleged murder, extortion of Katsina woman by soldiers – Army spokesman -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
Police neutralise 5 bandits, arrest 16 others in Katsina – PPRO — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...