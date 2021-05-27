Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Socialite, PrettyMike shares story of how a lady almost forced a child that wasn't his on him
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Socialite, PrettyMike, has shared the story of how a lady he met about eight years ago forced a pregnancy he wasn't responsible for, on him.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PrettyMike shares story of how a lady almost forced a child that wasn Instablog 9ja:
PrettyMike shares story of how a lady almost forced a child that wasn't his on him
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him Naija on Point:
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him Republican Nigeria:
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him Newzandar News:
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him Gist 36:
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn’t His On Him
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn Tori News:
PrettyMike Shares Story Of How A Lady Almost Forced A Child That Wasn't His On Him


   More Picks
1 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Bakers association increases bread prices by 30% amid looming CBN ban on wheat, sugar - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Nine cultists arrested during supremacy clash in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 1 day ago
8 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 22 hours ago
9 Singer, Adekunle Gold Reacts As His wife, Simi Reveals How A Particular Photographer Impregnated Her - Naija Diary, 22 hours ago
10 Senator Oluremi Tinubu in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info