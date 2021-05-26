Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Remi Tinubu Calls Woman ‘Thug’ At South West Constitution Review Hearing
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We don’t want thugs here — Drama as Senator Remi Tinubu clashes with woman in Lagos (Video) Vanguard News:
We don’t want thugs here — Drama as Senator Remi Tinubu clashes with woman in Lagos (Video)
The Trent:
'Apologize To Her': Constituents Lambast Senator Remi Tinubu For Calling Woman A Thug (VIDEO)
Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for calling woman ‘thug’ [VIDEO] Top Naija:
Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for calling woman ‘thug’ [VIDEO]
Drama as Senator Remi Tinubu assaults woman in Lagos (Video) Effiezy:
Drama as Senator Remi Tinubu assaults woman in Lagos (Video)
Tinubu under fire for calling woman thug (Video) Edujandon:
Tinubu under fire for calling woman thug (Video)
VIDEO: Drama As Senator Remi Tinubu Assaults Woman In Lagos Naija News:
VIDEO: Drama As Senator Remi Tinubu Assaults Woman In Lagos
Nigerians Slam Senator Remi Tinubu For Allegedly Calling A Woman A Thug Republican Nigeria:
Nigerians Slam Senator Remi Tinubu For Allegedly Calling A Woman A Thug
Woman challenges Remi Tinubu for being called a thug - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
Woman challenges Remi Tinubu for being called a thug - Kemi Filani News
Nigerians Slam Senator Remi Tinubu For Allegedly Calling A Woman A Thug Tori News:
Nigerians Slam Senator Remi Tinubu For Allegedly Calling A Woman A Thug


   More Picks
1 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
2 There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Denrele Edun recalls being assaulted by his female cousins on his 20th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Weeks after undergoing a surgery in Dubai, actress Regina Daniels hospitalized again - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
5 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 14 hours ago
6 Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking - The Cable, 20 hours ago
7 WhatsApp sues Indian government over new rule that forces them to hand over private information about their users to government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Nine cultists arrested during supremacy clash in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 22 hours ago
10 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info