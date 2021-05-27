Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rita Daniels' wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, son says as Nigerians accuse the mum of giving her daughter to older man and marrying younger one
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Rita Daniels' son has said viral photos of his mother's wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, despite congratulating her on Instagram and praying her union will last.

 

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Viral photos of Rita Daniel’s marriage from movie scene - Son The Nation:
Viral photos of Rita Daniel’s marriage from movie scene - Son
Rita Daniels Yaba Left Online:
Rita Daniels' wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene" - Son issues disclaimer
The Photos Are From A Movie Scene – Rita Daniels’ Son, Lawrence Clears The Air Over His Mum Marrying A Younger Man KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Photos Are From A Movie Scene – Rita Daniels’ Son, Lawrence Clears The Air Over His Mum Marrying A Younger Man
Viral photos of Rita Daniel’s marriage from movie scene Republican Nigeria:
Viral photos of Rita Daniel’s marriage from movie scene
Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, son says Digest Naija:
Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene, son says
Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene” – Son issues disclaimer Naija Parrot:
Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene” – Son issues disclaimer
Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene” - Son issues disclaimer Luci Post:
Rita Daniels’ wedding to a younger man is from a movie scene” - Son issues disclaimer
Naija Diary:
My Mom’s Wedding To A Younger Man Is From A Movie Scene” – Rita Daniels’ Son, Lawrence Issues Disclaimer


   More Picks
1 Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
2 There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking - The Cable, 22 hours ago
4 Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 Bakers association increases bread prices by 30% amid looming CBN ban on wheat, sugar - Legit, 5 hours ago
6 Nine cultists arrested during supremacy clash in Ogun (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review - The Cable, 1 day ago
8 Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians - Tori News, 22 hours ago
9 Singer, Adekunle Gold Reacts As His wife, Simi Reveals How A Particular Photographer Impregnated Her - Naija Diary, 22 hours ago
10 Senator Oluremi Tinubu in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info