Customs in Kebbi hands over seized 632kg of cannabis, drugs worth N22m to NDLEA Peoples Daily - From Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi The Kebbi State Customs Area Controller, Kebbi Area Command, Comptroller Hafiz Kalla has handed over Six hundred and thirty two (632) parcels of 1kg each of Cannabis popularly known as Indian hemp, and two (2) small sacks ...



News Credibility Score: 99%