Oduduwa Republic: Yoruba people are ready to die in pursuit of our nation – Gani Adams Daily Post - Gani Adams, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, has said people of the Yoruba extraction are ready to die in the push to actualise Oduduwa Republic. Adams said some people of the Southwest are determined to pursue Oduduwa Republic. Speaking in Lagos ...



News Credibility Score: 99%