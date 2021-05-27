Post News
News at a Glance
Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearm to Zamfara Govt | Security | herald.ng
The Herald
- The Zamfara Government has said that repentant bandits have surrendered 203 sophisticated firearms under the state government peace accord.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
News Diary Online:
Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearm to Zamfara Govt – Commissioner
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Repentant Bandits Surrender 203 Firearms To Zamfara Govt - Commissioner
Pulse Nigeria:
Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearm to Zamfara govt
Daily Nigerian:
Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearms to Zamfara govt – Commissioner
PM News:
Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearms in Zamfara
The Street Journal:
Repentant Bandits Surrender 203 Firearm To Zamfara Govt – Commissioner
The Eagle Online:
Repentant bandits surrender 203 firearm to Zamfara – Commissioner
More Picks
1
Constitution Review: Sanwo-Olu demands special economic status for Lagos, fiscal federalism, state police -
Nigerian Tribune,
23 hours ago
2
There?s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Charly Boy injured in scooter accident -- one month after he quit biking -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
4
Afe Babalola to NASS: Substitute 1999 constitution with 1963 constitution -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
5
Bakers association increases bread prices by 30% amid looming CBN ban on wheat, sugar -
Legit,
5 hours ago
6
Nine cultists arrested during supremacy clash in Ogun (photo) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
FG carries too much weight' -- El-Rufai proposes 10 items for constitution review -
The Cable,
1 day ago
8
Impending Explosion To Rock Nigeria - Rev. Chris Okotie Warns Nigerians -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
9
Singer, Adekunle Gold Reacts As His wife, Simi Reveals How A Particular Photographer Impregnated Her -
Naija Diary,
22 hours ago
10
Senator Oluremi Tinubu in heated argument with woman who she allegedly called a thug (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
