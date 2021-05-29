Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m
News photo The Herald  - Zamfara State Government on Saturday condoled with Kebbi State Government over the recent boat mishap at Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a boat took off from Lokon Minna, Niger State ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boat mishap: Zamfara condoles Kebbi, donates N30m The Punch:
Boat mishap: Zamfara condoles Kebbi, donates N30m
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m The Guardian:
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m Daily Times:
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m Independent:
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m Pulse Nigeria:
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m News Diary Online:
Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m
Matawalle donates N30m to families of Kebbi boat mishap Daily Nigerian:
Matawalle donates N30m to families of Kebbi boat mishap


   More Picks
1 Security Summit: Reps To Speedily Consider, Transmit Report To Buhari – Gbajabiamila - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Days after hinting on July 2022 date, Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds take UK by storm, hold secret wedding with just 30 guests - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
3 Kwara NSCDC arrest 60-year-old for defiling 9-year-old girl - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers Kill Seven During Clash With IPOB, ESN Operatives In Rivers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu promises to build police secondary school - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
7 Army vows to make Nigeria safe as 6,400 regular recruits pass-out - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
8 Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m - The Herald, 24 hours ago
9 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is your son, discuss with him – Ohanaeze chieftain tells Buhari - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 ­–El-Rufai - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info