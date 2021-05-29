Nigerian Soldiers Kill Seven During Clash With IPOB, ESN Operatives In Rivers









Soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing search for the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network operatives have shot dead seven suspected members in a gun battle in a hideout between the ... Sahara Reporters - File PhotoSoldiers of the Nigerian Army in the ongoing search for the Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network operatives have shot dead seven suspected members in a gun battle in a hideout between the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%