Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Security Summit: Reps To Speedily Consider, Transmit Report To Buhari – Gbajabiamila
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gbajabiamila: Buhari has assured that he The Cable:
Gbajabiamila: Buhari has assured that he'll consider reps' security summit report
Reps To Submit Security Report To Buhari, Says Gbajabiamila Channels Television:
Reps To Submit Security Report To Buhari, Says Gbajabiamila
We The Nation:
We'll ensure quick implementation of security summit's outcome, says Gbajabiamila
We’ll Ensure Quick Implementation Of Security Summit’s Outcome - Reps The Trent:
We’ll Ensure Quick Implementation Of Security Summit’s Outcome - Reps
Reps To Submit Security Report To Buhari, Says Gbajabiamila Information Nigeria:
Reps To Submit Security Report To Buhari, Says Gbajabiamila
We’ll give security summit report speedy consideration – Gbajabiamila Daily Nigerian:
We’ll give security summit report speedy consideration – Gbajabiamila
Report of security summit to be considered speedily— Gbajabiamila The Eagle Online:
Report of security summit to be considered speedily— Gbajabiamila
House of Reps Security Summit report to get speedy consideration, says Gbajabiamila Global Upfront:
House of Reps Security Summit report to get speedy consideration, says Gbajabiamila
Buhari to Receive Security Report From Reps, Says Gbajabiamila NPO Reports:
Buhari to Receive Security Report From Reps, Says Gbajabiamila
Security summit’s outcome to be implemented speedily –Gbajabiamila Republican Nigeria:
Security summit’s outcome to be implemented speedily –Gbajabiamila
Reps To Present Security Summit Report To Buhari Naija Surf:
Reps To Present Security Summit Report To Buhari
Gbajabiamila: Reps to submit security report to Buhari 1st for Credible News:
Gbajabiamila: Reps to submit security report to Buhari


   More Picks
1 Security Summit: Reps To Speedily Consider, Transmit Report To Buhari – Gbajabiamila - Independent, 23 hours ago
2 Days after hinting on July 2022 date, Boris Johnson, Carrie Symonds take UK by storm, hold secret wedding with just 30 guests - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
3 Kwara NSCDC arrest 60-year-old for defiling 9-year-old girl - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Nigerian man proposes to girlfriend at his secondary school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Soldiers Kill Seven During Clash With IPOB, ESN Operatives In Rivers - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 Sanwo-Olu promises to build police secondary school - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
7 Army vows to make Nigeria safe as 6,400 regular recruits pass-out - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
8 Boat Mishap: Zamfara condoles with Kebbi, donates N30m - The Herald, 24 hours ago
9 Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu is your son, discuss with him – Ohanaeze chieftain tells Buhari - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 My wives ran away after one gov infected me with COVID-19 ­–El-Rufai - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info