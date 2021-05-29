Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kwara NSCDC arrest 60-year-old for defiling 9-year-old girl
News photo Daily Post  - A sixty-year-old Jerimiah Oyedokun has been arrested by the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, in connection with the alleged rape of a 9-year- old girl.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

